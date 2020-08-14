Sayre Historical Society to open museum by appointment

SAYRE — The Sayre Historical Society will be opening up its museum by appointment beginning this Saturday, according to a press release.
“The Board of Trustees of the Sayre Historical Society after much discussion has decided to open the museum located at 103 S. Lehigh Avenue in Sayre by appointment only,” the press release said.
All tours will be scheduled on Saturday’s beginning August 15. The process for scheduling a tour will be to call the museum at 570-888-8221. The answering machine will intercept your call. Leave a message on the machine and someone will call you back between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily to schedule your tour, according to the historical society.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, tour groups will be limited to 5 people and only one group at a time will be allowed in the museum. Social distancing and face masks will be required by all participants in a tour.
The rotating exhibit this year is “Downtown: A history of Sayre’s business community.”
The Museum is located in the historic Lehigh Valley Railroad Passenger Station built in 1881. The Sayre Historical Society is funded in part by the Bradford County United Way and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
