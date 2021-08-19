ATHENS — Athens’ Roger Carling of RJ Carling Contracting and Design once again replaced the flags on the Chemung River bridge in Athens with the help of Pennsylvania State Representative Tina Pickett on Tuesday afternoon.
As Carling recalls, he has been replacing those flags each year since about 2012, but he’s been taking care of the stretch of road between the bridges and the Route 220 junction for even longer.
“The Athens Borough did it once, I think that was two years ago,” admitted Carling. “They got ahead of me ... we were just getting ready (when) I saw them here.”
Pickett has helped Carling every time, and she noted how it’s always a fun time for her.
“I just really enjoy it,” Pickett said. “The flags are special on the bridges, they just look so great and it’s just nice to be part of putting them up there.”
Last year, Larry Chilson of A+ Tree Service trimmed some of the intrusive branches surrounding one of the American flags. According to Pickett, Chilson was unable to join them on Tuesday, but he will complete this year’s trimming at another time.
“That really cleans it up a lot,” said Pickett.
Former Bradford County District Attorney Dan Barrett and his wife Janice also made an appearance at the flag raising, and shared how much they enjoy the flags. They even took the time to knock down some knotweed that had grown over to block the bridge’s walking path.
In addition to Carling’s own contributions of time and money, this year Larry Hurley made donations toward the expense of the new flags.
“It’s nice when everybody gets together (for the) community,” said Carling. “More of this should be done throughout the country, which I’m sure it will be, but (there’s) a lot of travesty right now.”
“We hope other communities follow in our footsteps,” he continued. “It’s just part of our patriotic citizenship here ... hopefully we can keep these flags flying.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.