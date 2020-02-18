WILLIAMSPORT — U.S. Congressman Fred Keller called out former New York City Mayor and Democratic Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg after comments surfaced from 2016 where Bloomberg questioned the intelligence of farmers.
“I could teach anybody, even people in this room, to be a farmer. It’s a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn,” Bloomberg said, and went on to say farmers are less intelligent than those in the tech sector.
“That is a whole degree level different,” Bloomberg said. “You have to have a different skill set, you have to have a lot more grey matter.”
Keller did not take the above comments lightly.
“I bet Mike Bloomberg could not even change a tire on his car, let alone deal with the myriad of issues farmers deal with on a daily basis,” Keller said. “Bloomberg’s comments about the intelligence of farmers are ignorant, derogatory, and small-minded.”
“Farmers must be agrarians, businesspeople, meteorologists, and accountants on any given day,” he continued. “With more than 9,500 family farms in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, I know farmers are hardworking, intelligent, and thoughtful people.”
Keller then praised President Donald Trump’s support for farmers in Pennsylvania and across the country.
He pointed to 17,000 Pennsylvanian agricultural jobs that will benefit as a result of the recently passed United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.
“The truth is that farmers can survive without Mike Bloomberg, but Mike Bloomberg can’t survive without farmers,” Keller added. “All the money in the world will not be able to buy Bloomberg the goodwill with Pennsylvanians that President Trump has earned over the past three years.”
