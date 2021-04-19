TWIN TIERS – COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the region, but the number of vaccinated people are rising even faster.
The number of cases in Bradford County has risen by 155 in the last five days, bringing the confirmed total to 4,471. An additional 47 probable cases brings that figure up to 918, for a possible total in the range of 5,389. Deaths from complications due to COVID-19 have gone up one, for a total of 86.
The Sayre ZIP Code area still holds the most cases in the county, with 938 confirmed and 96 probable. Athens holds the second most with 586 confirmed and 64 probable.
Bradford County’s fully vaccinated population has also risen by 382, bringing the total to 9,561 out of 60,323 residents. Vaccinations are quickly increasing, with another 13,726 county residents having received the first of two doses; this reflects an increase of 9,442 since last week.
Five other Bradford County ZIP Codes have more than 200 confirmed cases: Towanda has had 552 confirmed and 155 probable; Troy has 437 confirmed and 50 probable; Canton shows 286 confirmed and 47 probable; Wyalusing has 253 confirmed and 55 probable; and Gillett has had 234 confirmed and 42 probable.
The number of cases in Tioga County, Pa. has risen by 67 in the last two weeks, bringing the county’s confirmed case number to 2,367. Another 404 cases are probable. The county also added two more deaths in the two-week span, for a total of 102.
Of the county’s 40,591 residents, 5,703 are now fully vaccinated. An increase of 837 from two weeks ago. Another 7,409 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
The Wellsboro ZIP Code area has had 661 confirmed cases and 97 probable; Mansfield shows 300 confirmed and 49 probable. Westfield still sits below the 200 mark, with 175 confirmed and 23 probable.
Tioga County, N.Y. reported 111 new positive cases between April 8 and April 14. The Waverly ZIP Code leads the county with 28 of those cases. Owego reported 21 and Apalachin reported 14. The county’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 72.
Chemung County’s confirmed cases have risen from 6,883 to 7,048 in the last two weeks, an increase of 165. Of those confirmed cases, 222 are from the Town of Chemung (an increase of 10 in two weeks), and 73 are from Van Etten (an increase of only two).
There are 42 active cases in the county, 22 of which are new cases reported on April 16. Nineteen cases in the county are currently hospitalized, and deaths remain the same at 90.
A total of 21,918 Chemung County residents have now been fully vaccinated, an increase of 5,245 from two weeks ago. Another 6,014 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.