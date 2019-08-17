TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Teri Lynn Walters, 22, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
The Athens Township Police Department arrested Walters for the offense occurring on Dec. 22, 2018.
Cassidy Slingerland, 20, Troy, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $100, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
The Athens Township Police Department arrested Slingerland for the offence occurring in Jan. 12, 2019.
Danielle Montgomery, 23, Binghamton, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
The Athens Township Police Department arrested Montgomery for the offense occurring on Oct. 28, 2018.
Zachary Moore, 21, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 29 days to 12 months, fines of $150, plus court costs, for the offense of Delivery of Marijuana, a felony offense.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office arrested Moore on June 3, 2019 in Sayre Borough.
David Bennett, 52, Ulster, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs; he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor.
The Athens Borough Police Department arrested Bennett for the offense occurring on April 3, 2019.
Peter Ferreri, 32, unknown, was re-sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $150, plus court costs, restitution of $519.95. Ferreri’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences; he had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for re-sentencing, for the offense of Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Ferreri for the offense occurring on May 1, 2018.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered pleas of guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Jesse Blake, 24, Waverly, NY, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Aggravated Assault, a felony of the first degree, two counts of Statutory Sexual Assault, both felonies of the second degree, and Corruption of Minors, a felony of the third degree.
Blake will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department.
The Athens Township Police Department arrested Blake for the offenses on March 26, 2019, and the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blake following investigation of incidents that occurred in West Burlington Township on Jan. 6, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Brittany Wells, 27, Athens, PA, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Wells will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use.
Additionally, Wells must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days.
The Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in March 17, 2019 for the offense in Sayre Borough.
