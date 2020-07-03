Principal’s Honor Roll

Grade 11

Alivia M. Bentley

Sara R. Ciavardini

Carrie A. Claypool

Jessica N. Depew

Kaitlyn N. Donovan

Camille J. Harris

Paige C. Hayford

Kayla N. Howell

Jia Yang Huang

Lauren M. Krall

Taya M. Lane

Allyssa L. Murrelle

Emma G. Richman

Nathan P. Romano

Courtney C. Sindoni

Alexa B. Sitzer

Cody A. VanBenthuysen

Grade 10

Jazlynn A. Dekay

Dominic R. Fabbri

Rozlyn J. Haney

Brayden M. Horton

Mason J. Hughey

Alyssa A. McCarty

Alexa F. McCutcheon

Katie G. Moreno

Kailee C. Perry

Dylan C. Seck

Alyssa M. Seddon

Amber L. Tracy

Hayli R. VanDyke

Dylan R. Watkins

Brenna C. Willmot

Grade 9

Elizabeth E. Boyle

Lily J. Carpenter

Olivia G. Corbin

Holly R. Fontana

Cole W. Gelbutis

Rose L. Hartwick

Lucas V. Horton

Westley R. Kelsey

Kylie M. Mazzarese

Leah R. Nordin

Jackson M. Parrish

Brayden R. Post

Joseph Quattrini

Gabrielle M. Shaw

Emma G. Smith

Madison M. Smith

Colton A. Watkins

Grade 8

Aimee M. Bailey

William J. Crossett

Emily R. Fisher

Meghan M. Flynn

Tanner K. Green

Caprice C. Haney

Dayton A. Medina

Kendra S. Merrill

Nathan S. Polzella

Emma C. Yohe

Linda Zhang

Grade 7

Liam F. Barry

Jaden M. Dunbar

Lucas J. Quatrini

Katherine J. Riley

Brooke R. Romig

Isabella R. Russo

Honor Roll

Grade 11

Dylan M. Austin

Lucy M. Coller

Erin M. Edgerton

John F. Keiers

Jillian D. Ressler

Grant T. Smith

Connor D. Young

Grade 10

Robert A. Forbes

Alexis L. Frisbie

Noah D. Frye

Leeann M. Harvey

David J. Northrup

Skylar N. Peterson

Bricen S. Vaughan

Grade 9

Corey I. Ault

Naomi R. Leed

Ashley G. Scrivener

Patrick J. Shaw

Grade 8

Gabriel J. Horton

Aidan R. Reid

Grade 7

Nathan W. Adams

Logan A. Bostwick

Tryce W. VanDyke

Alyssa R. Wells

Honorable Mention

Grade 12

Corbin C. Brown

Maria J. Ernst

Isaiah J. Firestine

Madison M. LaManna

Ethan T. Miller

Grade 11

Maki S. Fraley

Jared W. Nero

Brelin Z. VanDuzer

Grade 10

Anthony X. Allis

Jade R. Fairlie

Rachael L. Vandermark

Donovan T. Wynn

Grade 9

Christa M. Eberlin

Aliyah I. Rawlings

Grade 8

Alex M. Campbell

David Huang

Norah I. Kinsman

Elizabeth H. Shaw

Grade 7

Morgan M. Felt

Jayden C. Mullen

Nicholas J. Pellicano

EmmaRae L. Smith

Hudson L. Trump

