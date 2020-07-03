Principal’s Honor Roll
Grade 11
Alivia M. Bentley
Sara R. Ciavardini
Carrie A. Claypool
Jessica N. Depew
Kaitlyn N. Donovan
Camille J. Harris
Paige C. Hayford
Kayla N. Howell
Jia Yang Huang
Lauren M. Krall
Taya M. Lane
Allyssa L. Murrelle
Emma G. Richman
Nathan P. Romano
Courtney C. Sindoni
Alexa B. Sitzer
Cody A. VanBenthuysen
Grade 10
Jazlynn A. Dekay
Dominic R. Fabbri
Rozlyn J. Haney
Brayden M. Horton
Mason J. Hughey
Alyssa A. McCarty
Alexa F. McCutcheon
Katie G. Moreno
Kailee C. Perry
Dylan C. Seck
Alyssa M. Seddon
Amber L. Tracy
Hayli R. VanDyke
Dylan R. Watkins
Brenna C. Willmot
Grade 9
Elizabeth E. Boyle
Lily J. Carpenter
Olivia G. Corbin
Holly R. Fontana
Cole W. Gelbutis
Rose L. Hartwick
Lucas V. Horton
Westley R. Kelsey
Kylie M. Mazzarese
Leah R. Nordin
Jackson M. Parrish
Brayden R. Post
Joseph Quattrini
Gabrielle M. Shaw
Emma G. Smith
Madison M. Smith
Colton A. Watkins
Grade 8
Aimee M. Bailey
William J. Crossett
Emily R. Fisher
Meghan M. Flynn
Tanner K. Green
Caprice C. Haney
Dayton A. Medina
Kendra S. Merrill
Nathan S. Polzella
Emma C. Yohe
Linda Zhang
Grade 7
Liam F. Barry
Jaden M. Dunbar
Lucas J. Quatrini
Katherine J. Riley
Brooke R. Romig
Isabella R. Russo
Honor Roll
Grade 11
Dylan M. Austin
Lucy M. Coller
Erin M. Edgerton
John F. Keiers
Jillian D. Ressler
Grant T. Smith
Connor D. Young
Grade 10
Robert A. Forbes
Alexis L. Frisbie
Noah D. Frye
Leeann M. Harvey
David J. Northrup
Skylar N. Peterson
Bricen S. Vaughan
Grade 9
Corey I. Ault
Naomi R. Leed
Ashley G. Scrivener
Patrick J. Shaw
Grade 8
Gabriel J. Horton
Aidan R. Reid
Grade 7
Nathan W. Adams
Logan A. Bostwick
Tryce W. VanDyke
Alyssa R. Wells
Honorable Mention
Grade 12
Corbin C. Brown
Maria J. Ernst
Isaiah J. Firestine
Madison M. LaManna
Ethan T. Miller
Grade 11
Maki S. Fraley
Jared W. Nero
Brelin Z. VanDuzer
Grade 10
Anthony X. Allis
Jade R. Fairlie
Rachael L. Vandermark
Donovan T. Wynn
Grade 9
Christa M. Eberlin
Aliyah I. Rawlings
Grade 8
Alex M. Campbell
David Huang
Norah I. Kinsman
Elizabeth H. Shaw
Grade 7
Morgan M. Felt
Jayden C. Mullen
Nicholas J. Pellicano
EmmaRae L. Smith
Hudson L. Trump
