APALCHIN — Seth Edsell, of Rome, Pa., received this year’s Irving and Kathryn Hall Award at the Kirby Band’s annual dinner meeting held recently at Donoli’s in Apalachin.
Amanda Smith, recipient of the 2018 Hall Award, presented the award. In addition to the honor and a special pin designed by a Candor, N.Y. artist, Mr. Edsell will have his name added to the Hall Award plaque.
The prestigious Irving and Kathryn Hall Award has been given annually since 1984 to the band member or support member who has contributed the most to the band during the past season.
Mr. Edsell, a Kirby Band member who plays tuba, has been a Kirby Band member since 2014. The award is named for the late Irving and Kathryn Hall of Nichols, who provided rehearsal space for many years for the Kirby Band at the Hallwares Building in Nichols and supported the arts. Pat Ronsvalle, daughter of Irving and Kathryn Hall, attended the banquet.
The Kirby Band, based in Nichols, N.Y., is the second oldest community band in the United States.
Amanda Smith also presented Exemplar Awards to several band members for outstanding service to the Kirby Band. Those receiving Exemplar Awards included Kathy Rote, Mike Worden, Grant Smith, Joel Smith, and Dennis Cole of “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”
Mrs. Smith also recognized Kirby Band member, Ralph Perry of Ulster, Pa., with the Jim Halton Spirit Award. This award is named for the late Jim Halton, past president of the Kirby Band, whose enthusiasm and dedication to the Kirby Band never wavered.
President Jon Allen conducted the annual business meeting. Secretary Sandy Carlin read the minutes of the 2018 annual meeting. Treasurer Dave Barton gave the financial report.
Sandy Ridley gave the Business Manager’s report. She reviewed the 2019 season which included Memorial Day parades in the Elmira area, a concert at the Hickories in Owego, as well as parades and concerts throughout the Twin Tiers. The band also performed in August at its Monday night concerts at the Methodist Church in Nichols. More events are scheduled for November and December: a concert at the Sayre Health Center, concerts at the Athens United Methodist Church and Tinsel & Lights.
With these three concerts and two more parades, the band will have performed 14 concerts and 12 parades for the 2019 season.
Co-conductor Amanda Smith reported that the 2019 season was the best concert season the band has had. She stated that the band has continually improved. She thanked the band members for their hard work and said that she was proud to be part of the Kirby Band family. Co-conductor Donald Van Scoy added that he has received positive comments from audiences following concerts and that he agreed with what Smith had said.
The following slate of officers was elected unanimously by the band members: Jon Allen, President; Janine Callear, Vice-president; Sandra Carlin, Secretary; Dave Barton, Treasurer; and Sandy Ridley, Business Manager. In addition, the following board members at large were elected: Gary Kauppinen, Judy Kauppinen, Sherry Spencer, Scott Ridley, Amanda Smith, Donald VanScoy, and Deb Crum.
Entertainment for the evening was provided by Sandy Carlin and Chris Mann.
The Nichols-based Kirby Band is comprised of volunteer musicians from all walks of life from throughout the Twin Tiers. The co-conductors of the Kirby Band are Don VanScoy and Amanda Smith. The Kirby Band rehearses Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at the former Asbury Church on River Road in Nichols. The band invites area musicians to attend its Monday evening rehearsals. No auditions are required.
A dance band, “Ain’t Misbehavin,’” is also part of the Kirby Band. For directions to the Asbury Church or for further information on rehearsals, persons should contact Jon Allen (570-886-0229), Janine Callear (570-888-6092), or Don Van Scoy (607-687-2718).
The Kirby Band is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts’ Decentralization Program administered by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.
For further information about the Kirby Band or to schedule a performance for the 2020 season, contact Sandy Ridley (607-342-6340), Jon Allen (570-886-0229), or Janine Callear (570-888-6092). Persons can also visit the Kirby Band webpage at www.kirbyband.com.
