ATHENS — Lynch-Bustin Elementary School will be closed on Monday due to a COVID-19 case among the staff, according to a statement released on the Athens Area School District's app on Sunday night.
"This message is to inform you that Lynch Bustin will be closed tomorrow Monday, October 26th due to a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. We were informed late this afternoon that a staff member at Lynch-Bustin Elementary has tested positive," the statement from Superintendent Craig Stage said.
The statement noted that the closure was necessary so the school district could coordinate with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
"As a district we need time to review with the Department of Health the necessary steps for contact tracing and/or exposure to students and staff," Stage said. "I sincerely apologize for the late notification and I know the stress that this puts families under, but it is pertinent for us to perform the necessary steps to keep our students and staff safe."
The school district said students should live stream classes on Monday if possible.
"Check your See Saw or Schoology account for your schedule. If anyone needs any assistance, please contact the Lynch-Bustin principal’s office (570) 888-7766 and they will assist you with your needs," the statement said.
All other buildings will remain open and classes will be held as normal at those buildings, according to the school district.
