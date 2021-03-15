SAYRE — A 21-year-old firefighter from Watertown, New York who was injured during a training exercise passed away at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre on Friday.
According to a statement from the Watertown Fire Department, Peyton Morse suffered a medical emergency on March 3 during a training exercise at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls, New York.
Morse, who became unresponsive, was initially taken the Schuyler Hospital where he regained a heart beat, and then was flown to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital where he remained in the ICU with his wife and family beside him.
Following news of Morse’s passing, the Sayre, Athens Borough, and Athens Township fire department Facebook pages joined many others across New York state posting Watertown Fire Department badges in Morse’s memory.
“The membership of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company wish to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the members of Watertown Fire, Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire, and the family of fallen firefighter Peyton Morse,” the fire company posted with its badge.
Athens Borough shared a similar message, adding, “We keep those close to Peyton in our thoughts and prayers.”
Area firefighters and other responders showed their support for Morse earlier in the week with a drive-by outside of the hospital.
During the Sayre Borough Council’s workshop meeting Monday evening, Sayre Fire Chief Robert Repasky shared the news about the event before taking part in it that night.
Repasky noted that Sayre had provided food the Friday prior for the 30 firefighters who had come to the Valley in support of Morse.
