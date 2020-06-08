ATHENS — The four years spent in high school are supposed to help prepare you to be able to overcome all the obstacles that come with adult life.
When it comes to the Athens Area High School Class of 2020, there is no doubt that they are well-versed in being able to persevere after having their senior year rocked by a global pandemic and national unrest.
During Saturday’s graduation ceremony at Alumni Stadium — which saw 147 Athens seniors receive their diplomas — most of the speeches focused on how much the Class of 2020 has had to go through in their lives, and how that will help them be successful down the road.
“I am sure we have all seen a variation of the viral Facebook post honoring the class of 2020 that said something along the lines of “Class of 2020, brought into the world in the wake of 9/11, graduating during a global pandemic,’” Athens Valedictorian Lauren Nevill said in her speech.
“Sounds kind of cryptic to me, like we are the children of crisis. But in reality, we are a generation skilled at adapting. We have been exposed to so much in our short lives. More than I could ever reference in a speech,” she continued. “When I turn and look at all of my classmates, I see proof of our strength. I see students who lost their last sports season, their prom, their spring breaks, their state competitions and more. But we are still here on this field. We still got our high school graduation.”
Athens High School Principal Corey Mosher echoed that sentiment.
“Our seniors are overcomers. They have navigated and prevailed during one of the most challenging times in our history. There is no doubt in my mind that the graduates seated before you today will use this event to define and shape who they are and who they will become as our future leaders,” Mosher said.
Salutatorian Lauren Walter spoke about learning to play Mario Kart when she was 8, and how it helped her understand that not being the best at something right away is OK — and that it’s the journey that matters.
“Every day you have the opportunity to try new things or expand upon the skills you already have. In today’s world, there’s a constant pressure to be the best at something, but it’s okay to do just things for you,” she said. “Don’t worry about stunning the world on your first try. In fact, you don’t have to worry about stunning the world at all if you don’t want to. Just try. Give that first race a shot, and don’t concern yourself with the finish line. Concern yourself with the act of doing. Let go. Have fun. No matter what destination you eventually land on, make the journey worth it.”
State Rep. Tina Pickett, who was the guest speaker, urged the graduating class to step up to every challenge, including being involved in service at the local, state and national level.
“The challenges will be many, but for certain opportunities abound,” Pickett said. “It’s only through experiencing things that challenge us that we find a sense of joy and a sense of accomplishment. Life is best lived outside of a comfort zone in a place that forces you to stretch yourself and push yourself to continue learning new things, meeting new people, fostering new opportunities.”
Nevill ended her speech promising this is just the beginning for the Athens High Class of 2020.
“Thirteen years of homework, projects, and tests did not go to waste. We still stand here, on our Alumni Field, just like the classes before us. Where we are honored for our persistence and success. I know getting this far has been difficult for so many of us. I heard your cries when we thought we would lose graduation along with everything else. But we are still here. We are seen. We are honored. And we are not done yet,” she said.
“After today we are off to college, the military, trade school, the workforce and more. Our impact is here and now, and we are just getting started.”
