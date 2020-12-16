ATHENS — Due to three positive COVID-19 tests among the staff at Harlan Rowe, the Athens Area School District has moved its middle school to remote learning until Monday, Dec. 21.
“We learned (Monday) that three staff members at the Harlan Rowe Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. The last time any of these staff members were in the building was (Dec. 9). The Department of Health has been notified and an investigation by Harlan Rowe Middle School administration is being completed. Any identified close contacts will be notified and asked to quarantine for 10 days from their last day of contact with the positive case,” Superintendent Craig Stage posted on the school district’s app.
Due to the regulations put out by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the school district had no choice but to move to online instruction.
“According to our new guidelines that accompanied the attestation form to offer in-person instruction that our school district signed and agreed to, we will need to move to remote instruction for Harlan Rowe Middle School ONLY, while we clean, communicate with PA DOH, and complete any further contact tracing,” Stage said. “Harlan Rowe’s building population and guidelines state that anytime there are 2-4 positive cases within our 14 day rolling window we must move to remote instruction while we complete all necessary communication and documentation. When we return that 14 day rolling window will reset and start over again.”
Members of the Athens Area School District community can see the closure matrix and 14-day rolling period here: https://www.athensasd.k12.pa.us/14DayDashboard.aspx.
“Harlan Rowe Middle School (has moved) to full remote for the remainder of the week and will return to in-person learning on Monday, December 21st, 2020,” the press release said.
“As a community, the key to our success is to continue working together as we strive to keep our students, faculty, and staff safe and healthy. Thank you again for working collaboratively with the district as we navigate through this public health crisis together. Stay safe and stay healthy, for each other,” Stage said.
