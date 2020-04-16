TOWANDA — Bradford County has its first confirmed death related to COVID-19, according to a press release from the Bradford County Commissioners.
The commissioners made the announcement on their Facebook page on Wednesday.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” the commissioners said in the post.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s latest report still had Bradford County at 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus — and there was no death listed on the state’s website.
The commissioners stressed to Bradford County residents the importance of social distancing and staying home when possible.
“We encourage all residents, employers, and those working in our county to remain vigilant to the importance of people staying home unless travel is necessary for work and to secure essential items,” the commissioners said. “Utilize a mask when out of the home, observe social distancing, and continue to use appropriate hand washing or sanitizing. Our actions have consequences, especially for older adults and those with underlying medical conditions. We must work together as a community to reduce the devastating impact of this virus on our county, commonwealth, and country.”
The Department of Health confirmed Wednesday that there were 1,145 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 26,490. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The department also reported 63 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 647.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative to date.
