WEST BURLINGTON — Close to 20 Bradford County Correctional Facility inmates were in quarantine as of Thursday morning due to contact with a male inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
During Thursday’s prison board meeting, Warden Donald Stewart said the unnamed inmate in question had been a long-time resident of the facility, and officials are currently in the process of performing contact tracing to determine how the inmate might have become affected. That inmate was isolated following the positive test.
Two corrections officers are also not working due to earlier contact with COVID-19 outside of the jail, Steward had also noted in his report.
“When they reported their exposure, they were held out of work,” Steward said, adding that they both have tested negative twice since.
Between the October and November prison board meetings, the jail had three members of the staff who tested positive for COVID-19 due to exposure outside of the jail while on vacation and had to remain home. Those who had contact with those staff, which Stewart said was outside of the jail, all tested negative. The three staff members were back to work by the time of November’s prison board meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.