The COVID-19 death toll in Tioga County increased to 20 on Monday, according to a press release.
“We regretfully announce that Elderwood Nursing Home has suffered the loss of two more of their residents today,” Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey said in a statement.
Sauerbrey confirmed that 19 of the deaths are tied to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly, and two-thirds of total cases are related to county nursing homes.
In total, there are 117 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Tioga County, and 42 people have recovered.
Additionally, 85 people are in mandatory quarantine.
The death toll in Chemung County also increased and is now at three people.
Chemung County has seen 105 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Over half of the cases in Chemung County (73) have resulted in recoveries, and two people are currently hospitalized.
Nearly 346,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 26,500 have died, accounting for over one third of coronavirus deaths in the United States.
Select businesses in New York, including construction, manufacturing and select retail using curbside pickup only are eligible to begin reopening on May 15.
In Pennsylvania, the number of positive cases in Bradford County is now 38 with two deaths, according to the State Department of Health.
Sayre has the most cases in the county, with 17.
The state has seen over 57,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and over 3,700 people have died.
