Key theft
On April 24 at approximately 3:15 a.m., the Pennsylvania State police were dispatched to Dandy Mini-Mart in Monroe Borough for a report of a stolen truck key, according to court documents.
Pennsylvania State Police said they interviewed the driver who left his truck running at the gas pump while he went inside the store and that is when the key was stolen from the ignition.
Police said that on May 9 they interviewed Ryan Phillips, 25, of Mildred who confessed that he stole the key and threw it in a trash can upon seeing the driver pull in and go into the store.
Phillips is being charged with misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property.
A preliminary hearing is being held on June 23.
Indecent assault
A Towanda man is facing charges related to inappropriately touching a minor.
According to court documents, the victim was 15 years old at the time while the defendant was 27.
Pennsylvania State Police said that Stephen Young, 28, touched the victim inappropriately multiple times when the two of them were alone.
Young sent sexually explicit text messages to the victim and asked for pictures of herself but she refused, according to court documents.
Young is being charged with five counts of felony aggravated indecent assault of a minor less than 16 years old, felony corruption of minors, and five counts of misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.
A preliminary hearing is being held on May 26.
Flight and possession
A Monroeton man faces multiple charges after allegedly fleeing police and possessing drugs.
On March 8, Jack Stroud, 39, ran from police to avoid being arrested on a warrant issued from a parole agent, according to Towanda Borough police.
The parole agent gave police information on Stroud’s possible location, which they used to find him, according to court documents.
On May 17, at approximately 9 a.m., Stroud was placed in a clean holding cell on 200 Main Street that had been empty for 72 hours when he allegedly smuggled in methamphetamine hidden in his clothes, according to Towanda Borough police.
According to court documents, holding cell footage showed Stroud removing a bag of meth from his clothes and using his feet to grind the substance into the floor. Police said the holding cell was empty for 72 hours prior to Stroud entering it.
Stroud faces felony flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is being held on May 26.
Possession
A woman faces multiple charges after a traffic stop in the Elks Lodge parking lot at 929 South Main St. in Towanda Township.
On April 9, Pennsylvania State Police noticed a registration plate hanging from a car with 32-year-old Melissa Ackley of Towanda inside it, according to court documents. Police said they approached the vehicle and asked Ackley for vehicle documents that she was unable to provide.
Police said Ackley had a DUI suspended license.
After she gave consent for a vehicle search, police discovered methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue in her purse, according to court documents.
Ackley is being charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, summary improper display plate, summary operation of vehicle with suspended or revoked license for DUI 1st offense, summary operation of a vehicle without the required financial responsibility.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is being held on May 26.
Illegal drugs
A Sayre woman is facing charges for selling methamphetamine to an undercover agent.
According to court documents, the Bradford County Drug Task Force and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General were investigating 39-year-old Jacqueline Lucy for selling methamphetamine.
Police said that between Oct. 6-8 of 2020, the undercover agent and a confidential informant used Facebook Messenger to communicate with Lucy and arrange the sale of methamphetamine, which took place in Lucy’s vehicle. Lucy gave the two individuals the drugs in exchange for $200, according to police.
Lucy is being charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, felony criminal use of communication facility, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
She was sent to jail on $40,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is being held on May 26.
DUI
A Milan man is facing multiple DUI charges after being pulled over for a loud modified exhaust.
On April 10, Pennsylvania State Police pulled over the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Joshua Engel in North Towanda Township, according to court documents.
Police said there was an odor of marijuana coming from the car and Engel’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot, which led to police telling Engel to exit the vehicle and he told police he smoked marijuana and methamphetamine approximately two hours prior.
Engel is being charged with misdemeanor DUI of alcohol/controlled substance, schedule 1, 1st offense; misdemeanor DUI of a controlled Substance, Schedule 2 or 3, 1st Offense; misdemeanor DUI of a controlled substance with impaired ability, 1st Offense; summary have improper muffler; summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is being held on July 2.
DUI
A Monroeton man faces DUI charges in North Towanda Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper found 22-year-old Keith Chilson unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle on April 9. Police said they conducted a preliminary breath test that detected alcohol on his breath and was subsequently placed under arrest.
Chilson is facing charges of misdemeanor of DUI, high rate of alcohol (Bac.10 — <.16), 1st offense; and misdemeanor DUI unsafe driving, 1st offense.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on July 2.
Possession
A Towanda man faces charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance after being pulled over for a traffic stop on April 29.
According to court documents, Pennsylvania State Police initiated the traffic stop around 11:29 a.m. for a vehicle operating with no headlights while the windshield wipers were activated.
According to police, the driver identified himself as Walter Donovan, 59, and his hands appeared to be twitching nervously on the steering wheel.
Police asked for permission to search the vehicle and Donovan consented.
Police allege the car contained a plastic bag with methamphetamine and a glass vile with methamphetamine residue.
Donovan was placed under arrest and transported to Towanda PSP barracks where he was fingerprinted, photographed, and subsequently released.
Donovan faces a preliminary hearing on June 23.
Property damage
An Ulster woman faces charges for property damage to a man’s car.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Natalie Johnson, 38, allegedly came to the residence around 8 p.m. and caused damage of over $1,000 to a Green Ford Fiesta parked outside on April 15.
Multiple windows were smashed and all four tires were slashed with a sharp object.
Two hours after the alleged damage, police interviewed Johnson at her residence where she confessed to the act.
Police said Johnson told them she committed the act as revenge for alleged past mistreatment done to her.
Johnson faces charges of criminal mischief with damage property, criminal trespass/simple trespasser, and harassment.
Johnson faces a preliminary hearing on June 23.
