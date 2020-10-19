SAYRE — The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association presented Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with the Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award and Guthrie Corning Hospital with the Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Gold Quality Achievement Award.
These awards recognize the hospitals’ commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Corning Hospital earned these awards by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients.
The Plus Quality Award received by Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital is an advanced level of recognition that allows hospitals to be acknowledged for their compliance with the Quality Measures within the Get With The Guidelines program.
In addition, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital received the Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures focused on improving acute ischemic stroke care by reducing door-to-needle times for eligible patients being treated with tPA.
Guthrie Corning Hospital also received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.