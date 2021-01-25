The Bradford County Historical Society board of trustees held its first meeting since October on January 9, 2021.
Society Treasurer Buddy Crockett reviewed the finances of the society with the board and presented a balanced budget for 2021.
Matt Carl in the report of the Manager/Curator reported that he submitted the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commissions grant application for 2021. This is a grant that is only available to County Historical societies for operations.
Carl also submitted the Room Tax gran application and reported that the society was awarded $8,000 for advertising for 2021 from that application. The final Friday Night at the Museum video was a recently digitized room by room tour of the jail done in 1997. It was the second highest viewed video that we did this year.
Carl further reported that the annul appeal is above goal by nearly $5,000. He also stated that we are working on fulfilling the requirements for the Endless Mountains Heritage Region grant for HVAC and tile repair. This work must be completed by April.
The society received an anonymous gift of $10,000 recently and this gift will be used as the match for the Heritage Region grant. The society received a COVID Relief Grant from Bradford County. Matt visited the Maple Grove School House which has been maintained by the Northeast Bradford School and is currently in poor repair to see what can be salvaged.
The Annual magazine was finished and mailed January 7. This publication is the annual report of the society. The annual holiday book sale was set up on our website this year. 98 books were sold and were shipped all over the country. Matt also provided the board with a break down for the PayPal account since a substantial amount of money was moved from it to our checking account in December. A zip code mailing was done for zip codes where our membership could be improved, and we have received new memberships as a result.
The Century Farms historic marker arrangements have been finalized and the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission will be holding a dedication of the marker on the courthouse lawn May 1. This marker is being presented because the Bradford County Historical Society recognized and awarded Century Farm designations and plaques years before the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Website users; 1,700. Our Facebook page now has 1,872 followers, our Twitter page now has 90 followers, and our YouTube channel has 60 subscribers. We now have 48 digital memberships.
Henry Farley editor of THE SETTLER reported that the February issue is in the works and will be mailed on time. This issue contains articles on The North Branch Canal and Rural Free Mail Delivery.
During the correspondence report, Henry Farley read thank you notes from Matt Carl and Denise Golden for their holiday remembrance. He read a thank you from Davie Lenington 2020 recipient of the Leo E. Wilt Historian of the Year award. He also read a note from former society trustee Mary Rose Shaylor and a note from a member with a $1,000 donation thanking the society for their hard work. Farley took a moment to speak about the amazing support from our membership and donors in the 2020 annual appeal. We are most grateful to all the people who have supported us during this difficult time in our history.
Denise Golden reported that before we closed to any visitors on November 20, there had been 14 registered library patrons and 65 volunteer hours logged.
Recent gifts to the society: Collection of scanned photos of the Lynch family of Luther’s Mills and Cadis; given by Sylvia Race, Rome. Wells Township school souvenir booklets, postcards; given by Janelle Peavy Knox, Tampa, FL. Towanda Music Society program, given by Edith Puyans, Sunny Isles Beach, FL. Abell, Shoemaker, Smyth genealogies, compiled and given by Lois Crane Williams, Irvington, VA.
New volunteers Janice Otis and Kay Fulmer are helping with research projects. Surname searches have been completed for Jennings, Calkins, Crowley, Dodd, Smith, Winslow, and Collins families.
The society is closed. Research appointments can be made by calling the museum to schedule an appointment. 570-265-2240.
The society has not set a calendar for 2021 and will proceed with recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Friday Night at the Museum for this season may begin with taped online programs.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine street, Towanda. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
