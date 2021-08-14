WAVERLY — Approximately six weeks after conditionally approving $10,000 for an engineering study on the vacant village hall wing to possibly be repurposed for Tioga County services, the next steps for the project still remain unclear.
During the board of trustees regular meeting this week, Tioga County Legislator Dennis Mullen stated that, currently, only Tioga County Mental Heath services have shown significant interest in the space. Throughout the development of the idea of the wing, there has been a possibility of other county services, such as the DMV, social services, probation services and veterans services, using the space as well.
Mullen and Waverly Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam explained that the slow nature of the matter revolves around what has become a circular series of questions.
“The county needs a number of what it will cost to renovate the space to what they need, and we need to know what departments are interested in using the space to give an accurate number,” Aronstam said. “So, it’s like, ‘what’s the number?’ ‘Well, who’s coming?’ ‘It depends on the number.’ So, we’re just going around and around on this.”
Despite the hesitancy, Mullen said there is still a “positive vibe” at the county level to place county services in Waverly.
“We’re not committed to anything right now, but the county definitely recognizes the need for services at the west end of Tioga County,” he said.
Since the village would likely have to take out a bond to pay for the renovations of the wing, Aronstam put out a preliminary baseline figure of $750,000. Therefore, to make it financially feasible for the village, the municipality would need $75,000 annually for at least 10 years from the county to pay off the bond.
Discussion about the proposal eventually led to the possible use of American Rescue Plan funds — monies from the federal government to provide local governments relief from the COVID-19 pandemic — towards the project.
However, legal uses for the funds are extremely complicated, both Mullen and the board noted, so it’s unclear whether they will be allowed to spend any of those funds on the hall wing.
“It’s a significant challenge, but we want to try to make this happen,” Mullen added.
