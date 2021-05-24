LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Township planning commission met to review data from the recent public opinion survey. Commission member Bill Allen presented a slideshow of the survey’s results.
The township mailed out a total of 499 surveys, with about 44 percent of those surveys getting filled out and returned to the planning commission.
The presentation compared the results of the new survey to those of the one conducted in 2005. Throughout the presentation Allen and the other commission members noted that the new results follow a very similar trend to that of the previous survey.
Forty six percent of respondents rated Litchfield as an excellent place to live, while 43 percent rated the township as good and eight percent rated it as fair. There were less than one percent of respondents that rated the township as poor. These numbers show an increase of positive public opinion when compared to the 2005 survey, wherein 33 percent rated the township as excellent, 56 percent as good, six percent as fair, and two percent as poor.
The rural environment of the township was overwhelmingly the number one reason respondents selected for living in Litchfield, with 78 percent. The second most popular reason was quality of life, with 33 percent of respondents selecting it. These were also first and second in 2005, with rural/semi rural receiving 81 percent and quality of life receiving 27 percent.
When asked what goods and/or services the township was in need of 73 percent responded with none, indicating that they like thing just the way they are. Other was the second most popular response, rather than choosing one of the provided options. Eleven of the 25 “other” responses related to better telecommunications.
Members of the commission noted that high speed internet and better cell phone service is an issue that they hope to bring to the attention of the supervisors.
Respondents were asked to rate the township’s police, fire protection, and ambulance services, as well as the road maintenance, recreation areas, and township building. Each of these services and facilities received a rating of good the most.
The issues of agricultural preservation, environmental/natural resources, telecommunications, public safety, historic preservation, and community character were each rated as very important by 50 percent or more of respondents.
“Looking at this we should take anything that’s over 50 percent of very important...and see what we can do as a township to (address or promote) these issues,” said Supervisor Fred Tiffany.
forty five percent of respondents feel that growth of agricultural cultivation should be encouraged in the township. Twenty eight percent feel no growth should be encouraged, while 24 percent and 22 percent feel that single family residences and recreational opportunities, respectively, should be encouraged. These numbers are comparable to the 2005 survey, which received 46 percent for agricultural cultivation, 45 percent for single family homes, and 34 percent for recreational, and 21 percent for none.
Commission members noted the importance of recreational opportunities for residents, and how the only opportunity currently in the township is the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center.
Tiffany countered that by pointing out that the Sayre Boat Launch off of Route 1043 is within the Litchfield Township.
In 2005, 30 percent of respondents said they worked in the Valley area, while 25 percent said their spouse did. Now only 11 percent of respondents work in the Valley area, along with 14 percent of their spouses. The number of retired residents has increased greatly, rising from 32 percent to 51 percent, and 23 percent to 32 percent for spouses.
Tiffany noted that the number of at home/on the farm responses has increased, despite a decrease in active farms.
“Must be more at home,” said Tiffany.
In response to a question that was not included 16 years ago, 53 percent of participating residents responded positively to idea of establishing zoning provided that it be used to “preserve the rural atmosphere” of the township.
Members of the commission discussed how zoning could be important to prevent massive development.
“Without zoning, we’re attractive to (development),” said Allen. “Because there’s no zoning, they don’t have to worry about anything. They can do whatever they want.”
The updated survey also asked how residents feel the township handled the oil and natural gas development. Forty percent rated the township’s response as good, 29 percent rated it fair, 13 percent rated it poor, and eight percent rated it at excellent.
The commission members noted that they want the township to be able to act in the best interest of the residents should another similar influx of development happen again in the future.
“I just hope that the supervisors will take this seriously,” said Tiffany, “and use this to direct the township the way the residents want.”
While he did see many positives in the responses running parallel to those from 2005, Tiffany also noted there could be some negatives as well.
“It almost proves that the concerns that they had then are still the concerns that they have now,” said Tiffany, “and that we didn’t address them over the past 16 years.”
Tiffany went back to reference the question where respondents rated the fire protection, road maintenance, and other services and facilities.
“Zero percent are dissatisfied with (fire protection”, but then you go to road conditions and 46 percent are dissatisfied,” said Tiffany. “I’d like to get that down to the zero percent like the fire company.”
For anyone interested in seeing the survey results in whole, with comparisons to the 2005 survey, another presentation will take place at the next supervisors meeting on Monday, June 7 at 7 p.m. in the Litchfield fire hall.
