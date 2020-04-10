OWEGO — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County jumped from 15 to 18 on Thursday.
There are now 116 individuals in mandatory quarantine and five in precautionary quarantine, according to Tioga County officials.
Seven people have recovered and 17 tests are currently pending.
In Chemung County, there are now 46 confirmed cases.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, Bradford County’s number remained the same with 15 individuals diagnosed with coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.