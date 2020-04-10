OWEGO — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County jumped from 15 to 18 on Thursday.

There are now 116 individuals in mandatory quarantine and five in precautionary quarantine, according to Tioga County officials.

Seven people have recovered and 17 tests are currently pending.

In Chemung County, there are now 46 confirmed cases.

Across the border in Pennsylvania, Bradford County’s number remained the same with 15 individuals diagnosed with coronavirus.

