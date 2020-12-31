SAYRE — Symbol of pride or an offensive racial slur?
That is the debate currently going on when it comes to the Sayre High School mascot — the Redskins.
A group of Sayre High School graduates, led by brothers Mark and Doug Hickey, began a petition back in June to “Change the Sayre School District Mascot.”
“It’s an effort of a group of young alumni who were just kind of discussing how we felt about the current mascot, but also how people around us felt when we moved out of the area,” Mark Hickey said. “We looked at how (Native Americans) were speaking about the Redskins name in general and thought that it would be good to open up the discussion in our community.”
The online petition looking to change the mascot name states:
“Sayre Area School District ‘educates today’s students for tomorrow’s world.’ Tomorrow’s world will not and should not include racist or pejorative terms as mascots. We believe that the Sayre Area School District Administration and Sayre Area School District School Board have an opportunity and responsibility to work with the Sayre Area School District community to facilitate a discussion about possibly changing the current mascot to a mascot that properly reflects the rich cultural heritage of the area.
“In an increasingly heated national debate over whether Native Americans should be used as mascots, we implore ‘the little school with a big heart’ to be an example to other school districts with existing harmful mascots to have the courage and conviction to #RetireTheRedskin.”
Not long after the petition was put up on Change.org, another one — led by Sayre resident Amy McConnell — was added in support of saving the “name and mascot Sayre Redskins.”
McConnell’s petition states:
“Sayre Area School District, during a global pandemic, has come under scrutiny. Their name and mascot is being threatened. The Redskin mascot is a symbol of pride, it represents the strong will and resilience that our teams put forth on the fields and courts.
“Throughout history, Native Americans and their history have been swept to the side. Some people or groups want to continue sweeping Native Americans under the rug. By changing the mascot it would just take more away from the Indigenous people. While some find the term “Redskin” as a racial slur and offensive, others find it as an honor that a school would use it as their traditional mascot. Take the time to sign the petition to keep the Redskin Pride alive! #SayreRedskinPride.”
McConnell explained that she is part Native American as her mother is a full-blooded Mohawk who still lives on an Indian Reservation.
“I’m not sure why (Redskins) offends (the organizers of the change petition),” McConnell said. “To me it’s an honor. It’s more of an honor than it is offensive.”
While McConnell is not a Sayre High graduate, she married into the Redskins family and also sent all of her kids through the school district.
“I did not attend Sayre, but my husband graduated from Sayre and we had four kids graduate from Sayre. They all played on the field and courts as Redskins, and none of them were offended by it. I just feel like it’s not a harmful mascot,” McConnell said.
Sayre would not be the first school district to consider moving away from Redskins. According to a study done by the Capital News Service, from 1989 to 2017, 41 schools had decided to retire the mascot. Three other schools either merged with another district or closed during that time — leaving 49 schools in the country with Redskins as their mascot.
While their petition says it wants to change the mascot, Hickey said they really just want to have a discussion within the Sayre community.
“We were really just hoping to have the discussion facilitated within our community to just examine the mascot and the name just to make sure we’re not putting ourselves in a position where we are harming any Native Americans with the name. It has a long history as a racial slur and I think that any word that is like that deserves an examination,” said Hickey, who graduated from Sayre in 2010.
Hickey believes both sides want the same thing, but have different opinions on how to achieve that.
“I’ve been seeing a lot of the comments, and I think what’s really interesting is that a lot of people really want the same thing. They want a mascot that represents the history and the culture of the area in which we grew up in,” he said. “I think the fear is having the history of the school go away, but I think that there’s a lot of other pieces of history that our town was founded upon and operates in that we can have a lot of creativity to choose a mascot in that direction.”
Hickey’s group is hoping to work with the school district in starting the conversation.
“We don’t really want to burden the school district with anything, but our goal is to work right alongside the school district and help facilitate a discussion with as little lift from them as possible,” Hickey said.
Back in July, Sayre School Board President Pete Quattrini responded to the controversy by saying the district was happy to see people expressing their opinions, but school officials were focused on the upcoming school year and keeping the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a school district, we appreciate these conversations and the viewpoints that have been expressed. However, our attention at this time, is on getting our students and staff back to school in August,” Quattrini said in a statement on July 15. “We must do so while protecting everyone’s safety and ensuring we deliver an equitable educational experience to all students.”
“Although the school name and mascot is not on the agenda for any Board of Education meetings in the near future, we are committed to addressing important issues of equity and inclusivity to ensure we provide a safe and welcoming educational environment for the students and families we serve,” Quattrini said in the statement.
