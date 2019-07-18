ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township Supervisors this week pondered how the municipality could approach the repairs that are needed on several rural roads — including Vetter Road and Tutelow Creek Road.
Supervisor and director of public works Susan Seck informed township officials that the municipality would soon have to decide whether to go out and attain bids for those projects, as the necessary manpower and scope of the work is outside of the township’s capabilities.
“These are road repairs that we simply can’t do,” Seck said. “On Vetter Road, we’re taking several truckloads of material out there a month because it keeps dropping several inches every month. It needs to be stripped down to its base, reinforced and stabilized somehow. It’s really bad.”
The roadways suffered the vast majority of damage from floodwaters, and as such, the federal and state emergency management agencies are slated to reimburse the township for the repairs. FEMA is expected to cover 75 percent of the cost, while PEMA is expected to pick up the remaining 25 percent, supervisors said.
However, township officials do not know when FEMA and PEMA will actually reimburse the municipality, which raised questions amongst the board of how to pay for the repairs for the time being. Seck noted that repairs needed on Vetter Road alone could cost upwards of $90,000.
One option that was briefly discussed was the possibility of using Act 13 funds to initially cover the cost of the repairs.
No formal action was taken on the matter this week.
In an unrelated topic, supervisors voted to approve a welding repair to the Thomas Avenue bridge at a cost of $480. The contractor set to perform the work is Metal Fusion.
Supervisors added that the bridge is tentatively scheduled to be closed from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 24 while the work is being done.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.