OWEGO — A group of sixth grade girls from Harlan Rowe Middle School recently attended a Women in Engineering event at Lockheed Martin.
It was an incredibly positive event where the students were able to experience several hands-on projects, tour cools labs, see helicopters, and meet many women engineers.
These talented, young ladies were able to engage in learning at the following stations: Little Bits, LEGO WeDO, 3D Printing Prosthetics, Hangar, and Jeopardy. They all found this experience to be exciting and are very grateful for all the volunteers who made this wonderful opportunity possible. Lockheed Martin did a fabulous job of making sure the girls know that they are our future, and told them to dream big because they can become engineers and STEM contributors in society.
There were seventeen school districts invited to the event. Participants from Athens were Sarah Kemp, 8th grade Science and STEM teacher at Harlan Rowe Middle School, Sydney White, Kamdyn Krause, Josie Casselbury, Lana Le, McKenna Patton, Catherine Lamb, Eliza Hoose, Natalea McCartney and Savannah Finan.
