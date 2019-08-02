Driving under the influence
ATHENS BOROUGH — An Omaha, Neb. man is facing DUI charges and summary traffic offenses following a traffic stop on South River Street in Athens on March 30.
John Henry Shaffer, 28, was charged after he failed a series of field sobriety tests, and a later blood test revealed his blood-alcohol content level to be 0.218 percent.
Shaffer was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 30.
Resisting arrest
WAVERLY — A Waverly man is facing misdemeanor charges of criminal contempt and resisting arrest following an incident that occurred at approximately 8:15 a.m. on July 24 at a residence on River Road.
According to village police, Richard P. Baker, 29, was charged after he allegedly became combative and resisted officers who were attempting to arrest him for violating a family court order from Tioga County.
Baker was remanded to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash or $3,000 property bond bail to await further legal action.
Drug possession
WAVERLY — An Owego man is facing misdemeanor charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.
According to village police, Michael Stone, 25, was arrested on Chemung Street on July 26 as a result of a bench warrant that was issued by the Owego Police Department.
Stone was later released to the Owego Police Department for further legal action.
DUI of a controlled substance
SAYRE — A Sayre man was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI of a controlled substance and several summary traffic offenses following an incident that occurred on July 15 at the intersection of South Wilber Avenue and Hospital Place in Sayre.
According to Sayre police, Richard Kenneth Brennan, 41, was charged following a traffic stop at the intersection.
A 31-year-old Sayre woman, Shelly Ann Hall, who was a passenger in Brennan’s vehicle, was also charged in this incident. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Both individuals are scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 3.
Stalking
SAYRE — A 63-year-old Sayre man has been charged with misdemeanor counts of stalking and loitering following an incident that occurred on July 25 at a Hoover Street residence.
According to Sayre Police, Mark Allen Leonard was charged after he allegedly made unwanted contact and other illegal conduct against another individual.
Leonard was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 3.
Theft from a motor vehicle
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre man is in jail in lieu of $25,000 bail following an incident that occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on West Lockhart Street in Sayre.
According to township police, Brendan Tyler White, 19, was charged with misdemeanor counts of theft from a motor vehicle and theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly stole a purse from a pickup truck containing $91.
White is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 13.
Criminal trespass
SAYRE — A 48-year-old Athens man is facing misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after an incident that occurred at the Lehigh Tavern on July 21.
According to Sayre police, Mark F. Kreider was charged after he refused to leave the bar and was acting aggressively towards others.
Kreider was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 3.
Possession of controlled substances
SAYRE — The following individuals were charged by Sayre Police with drug-related crimes in unrelated incidents that occurred in the borough.
• Richard Leo Douglas Vanderpool, 29, of Athens was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances following a traffic stop on Spring Street on July 21.
• Kylene Renea Robinson, 22, of Sayre was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a domestic disturbance at South Elmer Avenue residence on July 29.
Both individuals are slated to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 3.
Driving under the influence
SAYRE — An Ulster man is facing DUI charges following an incident that took place on North Lehigh Avenue on July 5.
According to Sayre Police, Derek Richard Hunsinger, 27, was charged following a traffic stop on that street. A blood test later revealed that Hunsinger had consumed alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine at the time of the incident.
Hunsinger was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 3.
