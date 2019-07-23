SAYRE — A routine traffic stop for an erratic driver on Sunday led to the arrest of an Athens man who is a suspected meth dealer.
According to Sayre Police, Taurus Randle Bartlow, 28, was charged with one count each of manufacturing of controlled substances and criminal use of a communication facility, each third-degree felonies; three counts of prohibited offensive weapons, a third-degree misdemeanor; one count each of possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, each misdemeanors; and one summary traffic count of failure to keep right.
Police said the incident took place on Spring Street in Sayre at approximately 5:13 p.m. Sunday when officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving erratically.
Officers made contact with the driver, Bartlow, and noted that there were two other unnamed individuals in the vehicle. Police added that Bartlow appeared nervous and was “fidgeting around in his seat,” while handing officers documents that they never asked for and make rambling statements.
Police added that officers could also detect an odor of recently smoked or burnt methamphetamine emanating from the vehicle.
Officers then asked Bartlow out of the vehicle and patted him down for weapons — recovering a gold switchblade, said police. The two other individuals were also patted down, and one of them was discovered to have two grams of meth on their person.
Police said officers then asked Bartlow if there was anything else illegal in the vehicle, and he informed officers that a bookbag that was in the trunk belonged to him and contained crystal methamphetamine.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered the following items:
• one clear sandwich baggie containing 10.7 grams of meth
• one clear glassine baggie containing 3.8 grams of meth
• one pink glassine baggie containing 0.8 grams of meth
• one brown and gold butterfly knife
• one dagger with a black-taped handle
• one dagger with a green-taped handle
• one glass meth pipe with white residue
• 21 pink individual baggies
• one box of Smart and Simple storage batteries.
Bartlow also failed a string of sobriety tests and admitted that he failed due to recently smoking and snorting meth, said police.
Police added that, while in custody, Bartlow’s phone received approximately 15-20 calls. When Bartlow gave officers permission to answer his phone, the unidentified person on the line immediately asked for a gram of meth for $70. Police noted that Bartlow told officers that he has used his phone to buy and sell meth on several occasions, and that he had been dealing illegal substances since November.
Bartlow was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and remanded to county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Hurley is scheduled for July 31.
