SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Council meeting on Wednesday didn’t last long, but the members took care of some business related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The council passed a resolution for a Declaration of Disaster Emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has shut down “non-essential” businesses and all events in the state.
“Whereas, public safety measures are required to reduce the severity of this disaster and to protect the health, safety and welfare of affected residents in Borough of Sayre,” the resolution said. “Therefore ... we hereby declare the existence of a public health local disaster emergency in Borough of Sayre, Bradford County, Pennsylvania.”
The resolution allows borough departments to “suspend such regulatory requirements deemed necessary to respond to this disaster emergency and to conduct borough business.”
“The Borough of Sayre Emergency Management Coordinator is directed to coordinate the activities of the emergency response in coordination with Bradford County emergency management officials, and take any other emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to this public health local disaster emergency as permitted by law,” the resolution stated.
The borough council also passed a resolution to adopt the Bradford County Emergency Operations Plan during Wednesday’s meeting.
“The Bradford County 2020 Hazard Mitigation Plan has been developed by the Bradford County Commissioners and the Bradford County Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with other county departments, and officials and citizens of Borough of Sayre,” the resolution stated.
