SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a neighbor’s apartment on Sunday.
Michael Robert Batterson has been charged with burglary, a second-degree felony; criminal trespass, a third-degree felony and theft by unlawful taking, a third-degree misdemeanor.
According to Sayre Borough Police, the victim called and stated someone had broken into her apartment and she had captured him on video.
Officers responded to the scene and made contact with the victim and an unknown male later identified as Batterson. The victim explained that she thought someone had been entering her apartment, so she set up a video camera and captured Batterson on tape.
The victim explained that Batterson had entered her apartment with a key, and she didn’t know how he had obtained the key because she had never given him one — and he had never been in her apartment without her or her mother present.
Batterson denied ever entering the victim’s apartment. However, the video tape clearly showed Batterson in the victim’s apartment, and he was “moving papers and going through her things,” police said. The victim stated she did not believe the suspect had stolen anything at this time.
The suspect then admitted that he had taken the key from the building manager’s office without the manager’s permission, the police affidavit said.
After being arrested and transported to the Sayre Borough Police Department, Batterson waived his Miranda rights in writing and gave police permission to search his apartment.
The suspect stated that he had taken the key out of the building manager’s office and had “entered (the victim’s) apartment several times.”
Batterson explained that he had paid the victim’s rent when she lived in Mansfield and “had paid other things for her so she owed him over $2,700.” He stated he never had permission to remove the key to her apartment.
Police spoke to the building manager and she stated Batterson did not have permission to have the victim’s key or to remove it from the office.
Upon searching Batterson’s apartment, police say they found the victim’s key along with several other keys.
Batterson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Monday and was released on unsecured bail. He is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8.
