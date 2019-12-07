ATHENS — An Athens man is the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail after he allegedly assaulted two women — one of which was his girlfriend — in an Athens Township apartment last month.
Trevor-John Matthew Prough, 27, was charged by Athens Township Police with two counts each of strangulation, a second-degree felony; terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and summary charges of harassment for his role in the incident, which took place at a Rosalyn Court apartment shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 19.
Police said the incident began when officers responded to an apartment following a report of a woman yelling for help. When officers met with the victim, she said her boyfriend, Prough, had been to a downstairs apartment, and when he returned he told her he was going to kill her.
The victim told police that Prough then grabbed her cell phone and began choking her while she was holding their two-year-old daughter before throwing her down on the couch.
The victim stated that their neighbor then came into the apartment and got Prough off of her, and he then left the apartment.
Police said Prough later returned to the apartment, picked up their one-year-old son, and threatened to leave with him. When the victim told Prough that he was not going to take the child, he attacked her again, put her in a chokehold and started strangling her. The victim added that Prough punched her several times and pulled her hair when she tried to get away.
The neighbor then intervened again to stop the assault — putting Prough in a chokehold to get him off the victim. The neighbor stated that was when Prough struck her in the face before leaving the apartment and yelling that he was going to kill the victim.
Prough was arraigned and remanded to couny jail by Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.