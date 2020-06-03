SAYRE — The Sayre High School Class of 2020 will graduate at Riverfront Park on Friday instead of the Lockhart Street Bowl, according to an announcement made by high school principal Dayton Handrick at Monday’s school board meeting.
School districts across Pennsylvania are figuring out their graduation plans — and it mostly comes down to which phase they are in under Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
In Bradford County, school districts are in the less restrictive “Green Phase” but that still comes with some rules, including having no more than 250 people at any event.
Handrick explained that the school district decided to leave the decision up to the students, who voted for more of a drive-in style ceremony at Riverfront Park rather than a graduation at the school’s football field with fewer guests.
“We had worked on it, and we thought if we were in green we could be outside, but obviously green came with some restrictions,” Handrick said. “We planned to move back to the (Lockhart Street Bowl) but with the restrictions, and people had some concerns, so we thought the (right) thing to do was to have all the kids vote. Each senior had one vote, and it was a close margin, but in the end Riverfront prevailed, so we’ll have a nice ceremony over there.”
The previous plan that was announced last week was to have a ceremony inside the Lockhart Street Bowl with each graduate getting two tickets for family to attend.
Now, the graduates will be allowed to have two carloads of family and friends at Riverfront Park. Guests will be expected to stay inside their vehicles for most of the ceremony, according to Handrick.
“They can step out when their son or daughter comes across the stage, but for the most part they will be in the cars for the duration of the ceremony,” he said.
The ceremony, which will begin at 6 p.m., will be broadcast live on Choice 102 (102.1 FM) as well as on the school district’s Facebook page and website.
According to Handrick, the graduates will be in chairs on the stage by the Little League field while practicing social distancing.
Handrick understands that Sayre is lucky to only have 70 students in its graduating class as larger districts are having to get more creative to hold ceremonies with all students together.
“I have told the kids we are pretty lucky. If we were much bigger, obviously, we wouldn’t be able to (have this type of ceremony) and there are a lot of schools that aren’t lucky enough to be in green or be (small enough in size) to be together one last time,” he said.
For Handrick and the entire school district administration, it was important to give the Class of 2020 a chance to graduate together.
“It was pretty huge. I think it’s really important. It’s going to be a different tradition, but at least (we are going) to be able to get together one last time as our school community and with our parents and families,” Handrick said.
