Epiphany School celebrates fourth week of in-person instruction

SAYRE — Epiphany School celebrated their fourth week of in-person instruction with an ice cream treat from Johnny D’s Ice Cream Express on Friday.
“The ice cream was generously donated by the Lincoln family. Epiphany students continued to practice social distancing even during this fun event,” according to a press release from the school.
Students went to the ice cream truck in their class cohorts. Students spaced themselves on the lawn six feet apart before removing masks and eating their treat.
Epiphany School reopened its doors for in-person, five day a week instruction on August 25. Faculty worked over the summer to socially distance their classrooms and create outdoor learning spaces for mask breaks.
Epiphany School received a grant of $8,500 to purchase supplies to meet the challenges of COVID-19. Epiphany used this funding to purchase programs like Seesaw for Schools. With Seesaw, students use creative tools to take pictures, draw, record videos, and capture their learning in digital portfolios.
Epiphany School also used their COVID-19 grant funding to increase their one-to-one student devices.
“One-to-one student devices are an important part of Epiphany’s Health and Safety Plan, because they limit the sharing of materials between students during the school day,” the school said in a press release.
Fourth to sixth grade students now have individual Chromebooks. Kindergarten to third grade students have individual iPads. Even Epiphany’s preschool classes for 3-and-4 year olds have one-to-one student iPads.
As part of this new technology infrastructure, Epiphany is providing all students with technology instruction three times a week. Students are learning to use their devices to support their learning in the classroom and to use their devices in the event of another school closure, according to school officials.
Epiphany faculty are participating in weekly professional development sessions on how to use these devices and online programs to provide instruction.
The Diocese of Scranton has also supported Epiphany’s effort to provide in-person and, if needed, remote instruction. The Diocese has purchased an upgrade to Google Enterprise for all its Catholic schools. Google Enterprise provides Epiphany faculty and students with additional security and privacy features when using their Google school accounts.
Epiphany School’s grant funding, bottle return fundraiser, and donations from parents have been used to purchase numerous cleaning supplies to sanitize the school. This includes hands-free hand sanitizers for every classroom and the front entrance.
