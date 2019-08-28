SAYRE — Anytime you take over an important position in a company or a school district — especially when you’re from out of the area — it will take some time to get used to things.
Dr. Jill Daloisio made the move from Altoona, Pennsylvania this summer to take over as the new superintendent for the Sayre Area School District.
Daloisio admits that there are some major differences between the two school districts.
“I’m coming from a school district that has eight elementary (schools), its own junior high, its own high school and an alternative setting, to a place that has two school buildings,” Daloisio said.
While it may be a culture shock for some to move from a city of more than 40,000 to Sayre, Daloisio is enjoying the small-town feel of her new home.
“What I love about the community is getting to know individuals there’s a true welcoming, friendly connection that you have where as Altoona it’s more of that city feel of walking through, and it’s just two ships passing in the night. People just keep walking past each other. I think connectivity is a definite blessing in a small community,” Daloisio said.
Daloisio, who was an elementary school principal for 14 years in Altoona, knows there will be some differences working in a much smaller school district.
“(In Altoona) we had two assistant superintendents, a director of curriculum, a director of technology, a business manager, a purchasing agent, we had a (public relations director), so those hats all fall to one to two people here,” Daloisio said. “People have to wear multiple hats, so you have to give time for them to learn those roles and those components in order to make progress for us moving forward. I think that’s kind of the adjustment.”
The new superintendent will count on veteran principals Dayton Handrick, who leads the Sayre High School, and Michelle Murrelle of Snyder Elementary, as Daloisio starts the 2019-2020 school year.
“Their experience is valuable beyond belief between the two of them ... their experience in this system and in the school and community is going to be a benefit to myself,” she said.
Daloisio also understands that she is coming into the district not long after it had dealt with some financial problems.
“I would say that in the past several years there was a bump in the road — probably bigger than a bump — and I think they are more than satisfied with what Mr. (Barry) Claypool is doing as the business manager in keeping that balance,” said Daloisio.
Daloisio believes she has the type of mindset that’s needed to lead the district in the right direction.
“I’m a very conservative, fiscally responsible person. If we don’t have the funding, we cannot spend the money,” she said. “We have to be fiscally responsible to the taxpayers and know that we are doing the best that we can for the students in front of us in making sure they have every opportunity, but at the same time being responsible and making sure we stay within the boundaries that we define and being transparent about it.”
The new superintendent knows that the Sayre community is heavily involved in sports and the arts — and she will be focused on giving all students a chance to chase their dreams.
“I think that sports, arts, the new term of STEM that’s coming around with robotics and all that you want to offer your students, you have to kind of respond to the student body. So when you have students who want to be active in the sports, you have to find ways to do that,” she said. “What is it the school can do with the funding that we have? And what community support is available so we make sure that happens for the students?”
“I’m a proponent of making sure that you have your thumb on the pulse of the student body — what is it that they want to do so their futures are bright and the doors are open for them? And then can we do it, fiscally responsibly to the community we serve?” Daloisio added.
‘A beautiful community’
When she took the job in Sayre, Daloisio knew that she wanted to live within the school district.
“That was important to me ... to become a part of this community,” said Daloisio, who moved to Sayre with her husband. “We kind of drew a circle around Sayre and started to look and the more I’ve been around, the circle got smaller each time.”
Daloisio has already started to enjoy her new community, including stopping by the Sayre summer concerts in Howard Elmer Park and also enjoying local favorites like Parrish’s Family Deli, The Grille at The Train Station and Yanuzzi’s.
“I’m very excited to live in the school district. It wasn’t a requirement of the school district, but I think it’s important to be a part of the community and not just come in and work here,” said Daloisio, who was not shy about complimenting her new home. “It’s just a beautiful community.”
Editor's Note: This is the second in a two-part series on the new Sayre Area School District Superintendent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.