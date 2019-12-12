OWEGO — Tioga County Legislators Tuesday approved the county’s 2020 spending plan, containing a 2.15 percent property tax increase, and sets the pace for years to come as unfunded state mandates continue to burden annual spending plans.
“With this budget, we’ve kept the tax levy increase to approximately the increase in the consumer price index,” said Legislator Loretta Sullivan. “All counties in New York have been hit with a number of new, state-mandated costs, including early voting, raise-the-age laws, green light laws, the multiple changes to the criminal justice system, and the changes to AIM funding to towns and villages.”
“These mandates have significant costs and must primarily be paid for by the counties,” Sullivan continued. “Tioga County cannot continue to absorb these costs going forward, and therefore I fear we are either going to have to reduce services and/or impose higher tax levy increases.”
“Either way, our residents will take a hit in years to come for all of these things,” she added.
Throughout countless work sessions this year, legislators have discussed the burden of these expenses, which account for nearly 100 percent of the county property tax levy in the 2020 budget.
The combined composite property tax rate is $9.03 per $1,000.00 of taxable value.
Anticipated expenses for next year have increased by $3.82 million, or 4.64 percent, to $86,190,635.
County revenue is expected to increase by $3.89 million, or 7.13 percent, to $58.55 million. When combined with the county’s $24.6 million property tax levy, revenue funds total $83,213,152 — which leaves a $2,997,483 deficit.
Nearly $6 million in sales tax funds are distributed to municipalities within the county, after the county pays AIM funding to entities who previously relied on those state-supplied funds.
A 2.15 percent county property tax hike will yield an additional $518,862.
County documents note that $1.57 million will be drawn from the general fund, and $1.4 million will be drawn from the capital fund to balance the budget.
Since 2014, roughly $12.8 million has been drawn from the county’s general fund to balance budget deficits.
