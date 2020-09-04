Engine Co. #1 in Sayre is bringing the well-known Doug’s Fish Fry to Go to the Valley for a fundraiser with the proceeds to be used to pay for equipment and operating costs of the company.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of Waverly Pharmacy on Cayuta Ave.

“We invite everyone to come out and enjoy some fantastic food for lunch. There are so many choices that you can come back for a delicious dinner as well. The menu includes fish dinners and shrimp dinners as well as the weekly special being an oyster dinner. Side dishes include fries and cole slaw,” a press release said.

People can call ahead and preorder up to 4 p.m. at 607-753-9184 ext. 2.

“Please come out and support the fire company and tell all of your friends. We appreciate your support.”

