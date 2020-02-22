TIOGA — Tioga Central School District Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton this week gave the school board updates on several items — including plans for the elementary school roof replacement endeavor using leftover capital project funds.
“We received news that the project submitted to the state education department office of facilities planning is complete and pre-screened,” he said. “The next step is for our project to be given a review number and enter the queue. We are going to be pursuing a third part review to speed things along. Also, we are having preliminary meetings to discuss the possible use of an energy performance contract to handle classroom lighting upgrades to LED and cooperative bidding for the roof.”
Over the last several weeks, the school board has been mulling over what to do with $1.2 million in leftover capital project funds and, after lengthy discussions, zeroed in on the roof as a main priority.
Hamilton also explained a recent situation at a wrestling match where the Tioga modified team was competing in a different, but adjacent, gymnasium as the varsity and junior varsity team.
“While (the coach) was able to get back and forth to ensure every student athlete was able to compete, it was a less-than-ideal situation,” Hamilton said.
That kicked off a lengthy discussion amongst board members, some of whom expressed frustration over the situation.
“We are looking at various ways to ensure not only that there are enough coaches with wrestling to cover the remaining matches this season, but that we can ensure all teams are traveling with a second coach,” Hamilton said.
In other district news, the superintendent reminded the board of a couple upcoming events:
• The Elementary Book Fair is scheduled for Feb. 26.
• Conference Day on Feb. 28 will include “Learners in Crisis,” a presentation by Cindy Middendorf in the morning, and math curriculum revision with teachers, administrators and BOCES experts. Additionally, training on providing testing accommodations will be given by Meredith Meister.
