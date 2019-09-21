Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered pleas of guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Samuel Hay, 21, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of two counts of Sexual Abuse of Children, both felonies of the third degree. Hay will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hay following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Borough and other various places from May 29, 2019 to July 3, 2019.
Terri Finnerty, 47, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Finnerty will be sentenced on November 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Members of the Bradford County Drug and Task Force with assistance from the Attorney General’s Office arrested Finnerty on June 3, 2019, after investigating an incident that occurred on March 15, 2019 in Athens Township.
Samantha Eberlin-Stiehl, 31, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Felony offense. Eberlin-Stiehl will be sentenced on Oct. 28, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Members of the Bradford County Drug and Task Force with assistance from the Attorney General’s Office arrested Eberlin-Stiehl on June 3, 2019, after investigating an incident that occurred on Dec. 6, 2018 in Athens Township.
Kristi Jo Comstock, 30, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Felony offense. Comstock will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Members of the Bradford County Drug and Task Force with assistance from the Attorney General’s Office arrested Comstock on June 3, 2019, after investigating an incident that occurred on May 29, 2019 in Athens Township.
Holden Taylor, 24, Waverly, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Taylor will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Taylor for the offense on April 6, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
David Valentine, 44, of Rome charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Valentine will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Valentine must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Valentine for an offense on April 8, 2019 in Orwell Township.
Joshua Owen, 27, of Columbia Cross Roads charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Owen will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Owen must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. The Athens Township Police Department filed the charges in May 18, 2019 for the offense in Athens Township.
Caleb Confer, 29, of Canton charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Confer will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Confer must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. The Canton Borough Police Department filed the charges on April 26, 2019 for the offense on Canton Borough.
Rhonda Mott, 48, of Spencer, New York, charged with the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Mott will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Mott must perform 12 hours of community service. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mott for an offense on Jan. 21, 2019 in West Burlington Township.
Jessica Shurrum, 24, of Canton charged with the offense of False Swearing, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Shurrum will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision may include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Shurrum must perform 20 hours of community service. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shurrum for an offense on May 5, 2019 in Canton Borough.
Joseph Miksis, 54, of Towanda charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Miksis will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Miksis must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Miksis for the offense on Nov. 24, 2018 in Sheshequin Township.
