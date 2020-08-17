WAVERLY — Waverly Little League was supposed to wrap up its 2020 season tonight with a championship game, but officials announced Sunday night that it was ending the season one day early.
The league said it was due to “potential legal action.”
“Due to potential legal action, the Waverly Little League Board has regretfully ended the 2020 baseball season. We thank everyone from the Valley and surrounding communities for their participation and ongoing support. We look forward to the 2021 season,” a post on the league’s Facebook page said.
Waverly Little League was the only league in the area to play during the COVID-19 pandemic. The regular season began on July 11 and included players from across the Twin Tiers.
The league put extra health and safety protocols in place, including extending the dugouts to give kids more room to spread out as well as having coaches and umpires wearing masks and gloves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.