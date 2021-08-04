HARRISBURG — State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) is reminding area seniors, their family members and caregivers of the upcoming Senior Citizens Expo on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at Wellsboro Senior High School Gym and Commons, 225 Nichols St.
“This is a great event that offers a wealth of information in one convenient location for our seniors and their supporters,” Owlett said. “I look forward to seeing everyone there!”
The expo is open to seniors age 55 and over, as well as their family members and caregivers. It will feature dozens of vendors providing information about programs and services available throughout the district. Several free health screenings will also be available, including blood pressure screenings and hearing evaluations.
Admission to the expo is free.
Owlett also reminds area residents that his offices in Wellsboro and Troy will be closed all day on Thursday, Aug. 5, due to the event. The Wellsboro office will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, as staff works to set up for the expo the following day. Residents needing to reach the office may do so through Owlett’s website at www.RepOwlett.com or by calling his office in Harrisburg at 717-772-5371.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.