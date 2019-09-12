SAYRE — The Guthrie Post-Concussion Support Group will hold a meeting on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. in the 4 Blue Conference Room located on the fourth floor of the Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre.
The meeting will feature guest speaker Claire Lepat, who last spoke to the support group in March 2018. Since then, Claire has graduated from high school and is currently attending the University of Pittsburgh. She will talk about her 20-plus concussions and focus on how she has adjusted to college while dealing with post-concussion syndrome.
The Guthrie Post-Concussion Support Group features speakers who share their personal journeys in dealing with sports related post-concussion syndrome. The group is free and all are welcome.
For more information, please contact Steven Hicks, MS, ATC by email at Steven.Hicks@guthrie.org. The group also maintains a Facebook page, Twin Tiers Sports Post-Concussion Support Group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.