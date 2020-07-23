The number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County increased to 69 on Wednesday, according to the State Department of Health.
Seven of the cases are probable and 62 are confirmed to be positive.
Over a third of the cases are in Sayre, where the 26 cases are the most in the county.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine reported over 631 new cases on Wednesday.
Over 103,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,000 have died due to complications of the virus.
In New York, the number of cases in Tioga County remained at 178 on Wednesday.
Sixteen of the cases are active.
Additionally, 109 individuals in Tioga County are in mandatory quarantine.
“Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the increase in mandatory quarantine in Tioga County is because of large weddings and travelers from outside the area,” the press release said.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 138, with at least 48 coming from Elderwood.
Chemung County did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the number of cases remained at 129.
However the county did add two recoveries, bringing the total number to 121.
Five cases are currently active, and three people in Chemung County have died due complications of COVID-19.
Over 413,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
