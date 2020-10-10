Sayre Boy Scout Troop 17 held a Court of Honor on August 30 at Round Top Park in Athens Township.
At this Court of Honor and subsequent troop meetings, the following Scouts were recognized in ceremonies for advancing in rank:
Nathan Adams, Damen Dougherty, and Owen Lane received their Second Class badge. Matthew Aquilio receive his First Class Badge. Joseph Blood received his Star Scout badge.
Scouts who earned merit badges over the past several months included:
- Nathan Adams received Citizenship in the Nation and Coin Collecting;
- Lucas Aquilio received Citizenship in the Community and Personal Management;
- Damen Dougherty received Chess, Collections, Gardening, and Graphic Arts;
- Owen Lane received Archaeology, Chess, Collections, and Graphic Arts;
- Richard Stevens received Coin Collecting; Simon Stevens received Art.
Mall Show patches were presented to scouts Nathan Adams, Joseph Blood, Damen Dougherty, Derek Simpson, Tyler Simpson, and Richard Stevens and to adults Cifford Cyr and James Sprowls.
Presentations on the 2020-2021 troop calendar, the Fall Camporee, 2021 dues and recharter fees, and the 2021 Sea Base trek were made by Scoutmaster Clifford Cyr.
A popcorn presentation was made by popcorn kernel and Assistant Scoutmaster Michael Iommi.
Troop 17 is led by Scoutmaster Clifford Cyr and meets Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. in the Epiphany Church Hall in Sayre.
