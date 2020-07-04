After 21 years of service with Penn-York Opportunities, Mark Grover has called it a career and entered retirement.
“Penn-York stood behind me the entire time,” Grover said. “They gave me a job. They gave me hope. They gave me direction.”
The organization, which assists individuals with disabilities, praised Grover for his work over the past two decades.
“He was a very knowledgeable employee who helped with anything that he could and was proud of his work,” the company said in a statement.
Grover spent the last 19 years as a custodian at the Veterans Affairs building in Sayre.
“I was introduced to many nice people there. They were very supportive of me and appreciated the work I did,” he said.
Grover said some of his favorite memories were from talking to the people he worked around.
“I heard many good stories from the veterans and made a lot of friends at the VA,” he said.
He also had the chance to work with other people with disabilities.
“I had the opportunity to train other people with disabilities, and work beside people with other disabilities, which helped send me in a good direction,” he said. “It actually changed my life and helped me grow.”
Grover said he will miss the people at the VA the most in retirement.
“I never had a chance to serve in the military,” he said. “This was my way of giving back to the veterans, by taking care of their building.”
Grover is looking forward to spending time with his family and working on woodworking projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.