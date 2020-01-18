NICHOLS — At this week’s Nichols Town Board meeting, no decisions were made on a counter proposal for a payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreement for a pair of solar farms in the town.
Town Supervisors Kevin Engelbert noted that the board had expected the county to reject their proposal, but were disappointed in the response from county legislators.
“We’re still trying to figure it out, but we’re probably going to come back with a counter offer,” Engelbert said.
The town board recently proposed a PILOT split where the town would receive 60 percent of funds paid by Lodestar Energy, the county would receive 20 percent, and the Owego-Apalachin Central School District would receive the remaining 20 percent.
Legislators immediately rejected the proposal, stating that the split should be much closer to one-third for each taxing entity, as it has been with other solar farm PILOTs in the county.
A 4 megawatt solar voltaic array located on Hunt Creek Road would generate $14,000 in the first year of the PILOT, escalating to $17,244 in year 15.
A 3.8 megawatt solar voltaic array located on Smith Creek Road would generate $13,300 in the first year of the PILOT, escalating to $16,382 in year 15.
If a 30-year PILOT were agreed upon, the figures could climb to $21,559 and $20,481, respectively.
The board will continue to “mull it over,” and is expected to make a counter offer at some time in the near future.
In other municipal business, the board did take action to appoint Jacob Cole as the town’s REAP (Rural Economic Area Partnership) representative. The position was previously held by board member Barb Cranell, who recently stepped down from the position.
While no decisions were made regarding the potential change of insurance for municipal employees, the board has recently heard proposals on the matter. Board members have considered adopting changes in order to potentially save costs and improve coverage.
Engelbert noted that he did not get the sense that the board would decide to make any changes to the insurance plans, but board members would continue to think about the issue before coming to a final decision.
