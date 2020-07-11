Waverly resident Curt Schweiger has channeled his creativity in recent weeks, releasing several songs and a book of poems and other writings.
Some of the songs he released had been in the works for over 30 years, according to Schweiger.
“It’s a project that I started back in 1987, and it’s sat in my safe ever since then,” Schweiger said. “I heard Ronald Reagan’s ‘Tear Down this Wall’ speech, and I went in the other room and wrote a song called ‘The Wall (Freedom’s Finally Found Here)’ and the rest of the songs for a CD. Finally, I got them up on YouTube a couple weeks ago.”
“Something clicked when I heard his speech,” Schweiger said about his inspiration for the song. “I went in the other room and the words just started flowing.”
The full album will soon be released on CD Baby, a platform for artists to share their music.
Schweiger said the poems in his book — available online from The Book Patch — are largely about current events in the world.
“There’s one that comes back around with the racial injustices and riots and all that,” he said. “I wrote a poem about a day in our life, which is pretty cool. It almost speaks about what’s going on in today’s world.”
“There’s one poem that’s in the new book called ‘In the Mind of the Man Who Leads.’ I’m not talking about Trump, because (I wrote it) way before he got in the presidency, but it’s weird how things come back around,” Schweiger added.
The book also includes tributes to other artists such as Marliyn Monroe and George Harrison.
“I’m proud (of it),” Schweiger said. “It’s something that took years to get to.”
Schweiger is also working on another book about his experience being homeless in New York City in the early 1990s. He expects it to be published by the end of the year.
