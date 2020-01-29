Retail theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Towanda man is facing retail theft charges following an incident that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart on Dec. 27.
According to township police, Stephen Perry Woodruff, 35, was charged after he and a woman whose identity was not disclosed allegedly stole $235.75 worth of merchandise from the store.
Woodruff was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 3.
Simple assault
SAYRE — A Sayre woman was charged with simple assault and harassment following an incident that took place at a Fulton Street residence on Monday.
According to borough police, Dakotah Jean Wood, 26, was charged after she allegedly assaulted a man by hitting him with her hands and a pan.
Wood was jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for Feb. 4.
Criminal mischief
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Rome man has been charged with criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking and retail theft following an incident that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart on Nov. 1.
According to township police, Nathan Douglas Krager was charged after he allegedly damaged two cell phones while attempting to remove them from their secure displays and stole a number of other items from the store.
Krager was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 3.
