WAVERLY — During a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the Waverly Planning and Zoning Board scheduled a public hearing to review and vote on the site plan for the parking lot extension at the Railhouse Restaurant and Taproom on Broad Street.
The public hearing will take place on Tuesday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Waverly Village Hall.
At its July meeting, the board determined that the site plan needed several adjustments, including resizing the parking spots to 10 by 20 feet to meet village code. The submitted plan had smaller parking spaces.
More space is also needed for cars to back up in order to exit the parking lot, so they do not go onto the sidewalk. The board suggested a 30 to 50 degree turning radius to account for the different sizes of vehicles.
Additionally, other details that need to appear on the new site plan include one-way arrows and the placement of a digital parking meter.
Public parking will be permitted in the lot.
The new plan will also need details for signage, which will then also need to be approved.
