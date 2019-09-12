OWEGO — Dozens gathered at Hickories Park Wednesday morning in recognition of the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Between the tolling of bells at 8:46, 9:03 and 9:37 a.m., the Glenn A. Warner VFW Post 1371 Honor Guard stood at attention alongside local first responders, while various officials spoke of the importance to “never forget” the event.
“We are here today to pay tribute to our fallen brothers and sisters,” said Deacon Mike Donovan during the invocation. “Throughout history, we have used major events to mark time. Two numbers will mark time in American history — 9/11.”
Owego Town Supervisor Don Castellucci gave opening comments, which reminded all to understand the great number of those who gave their lives during and after the attack.
“Most of us recall where we were at 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11,” he said. “Eighteen years later, we sometimes still feel like it was yesterday. The pictures on social media, the media accounts, are forever etched in our minds.”
“Today, we remember 2,977 victims and over 6,000 individuals that were injured,” said Castellucci. “Many are still passing from the injuries sustained that day. We remember 343 firemen, 23 policemen, 37 port authority officers and 3 court security officers.”
“406 individuals answered the call that day, so that you and I may live in freedom,” he said. “In 2018, it was reported that an additional 241 NYPD officers had died, and 170 NYFD firefighters had died since 2001.”
This year another 22 firefighters were added to the NYFD memorial in September, Castellucci continued.
Through 2018, 10,000 first responders and others at the ground zero area have been diagnosed with cancer, and more than 2,000 deaths have been attributed to 9/11 illnesses, he said.
“This is just one more reason that we should never forget,” said Castellucci. “We remember the initial death tolls, but as time passes, those numbers continue to rise.”
He also noted that those figures did not include the 2,219 members of the U.S. military that died, the 1,700 U.S. civilian contractors that died, nor the 20,019 wounded in the Afghanistan war.
In Iraq, Castellucci said 4,432 members of the U.S. military have died, while 31,994 have been wounded.
“Those numbers do not include the increasing veteran suicide crisis that occurs in this country every day,” he said.
Castellucci also gave thanks to local first responders for their sacrifices to the local community.
“I want to thank all the members of emergency services and veterans,” he said. “You are forever vigilant in protecting our lives, homes and freedoms. Without you, we wouldn’t be standing here today.”
State Sen. Fred Akshar also shared moving words, not only of the resolve of first responders, but the country as well.
“We are here to remember the most tragic day in our great nation’s recent history” Akshar said. “A once-in-a-generation event — like the greatest generation’s Pearl Harbor; or the Kennedy assassination, what that was to the baby boomer generation.”
“When we were attacked on 9/11, thousands of innocent people lost their lives to those who sought to tear us down as a nation,” he continued. “And while we remember and honor those that lost their lives that day, it’s also important to remember this issue and this word of ‘unity’ that we saw in the moments in the days and weeks that followed.”
“I, like you, remember watching members of congress — Republicans and Democrats alike — standing on the steps of the capital singing God Bless America,” Akshar said. “Political persuasion that day didn’t matter. That day was proof that while there are those that try to destroy us, we can and will still stand together to help one another and those around us.”
Passage of time shouldn’t diminish the unity we saw, he continued.
“The voices and evil forces that seek to divide us, may be louder than ever — those voices and evil might come from outside our country, outside our community, outside our close group of friends and outside our family, but they also come from within,” said Akshar. “Today, let us remember what is truly important — that despite our differences, we are one community and we are one nation of Americans. That which brings us together will always vastly outweigh that which seeks to divide us.”
NYS Police Sgt. Marty Kopacko shared his experience visiting the site shortly after the attack.
“My first experience with 9/11 was a detail that headed there several weeks after the attack,” he explained. “I saw firsthand the destruction, despair and the attempts by all to try to find some semblance of understanding of what had happened.”
“My first view of ground zero was crossing the George Washington Bridge and watching the smoke come up the island, smelling it as we went down the west side highway,” Kopacko continued. “Standing next to the large crane, watching them pick pieces off what was still a three-and-a-half story tall pile of debris. Asking my coworker, where’s all this dust and dirt coming from? Not realizing that the concrete was pulverized on its way down, into a fine powder. The stuff we were breathing, we were walking in.”
“I remember feeling very crowded, standing on the west side highway, trying to sense what was around me,” Kopacko said. “It was the souls of those who had departed. They were there. They were watching.”
“Nearly a generation has come since the attack, and we need to share our stories with them and make them understand so that they may never forget,” he said.
New York Court Police Officer Matt Talon said “On that day, many were running from those buildings; many were trapped and couldn’t run. As this took place, there were some who ran toward the chaos. They threw caution aside in an effort to help those trapped. Many of these men and women never to make it out alive.”
