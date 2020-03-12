SAYRE — The Epiphany Church was completely renovated and restored in 2012 as part of the consolidation of the area Catholic churches. Much of the building was restored to its original state, and there is a fascinating history to be learned.
Where did the stations of the cross come from? What’s the story about their frames? Do the gold candlesticks on the altar have an interesting history?
The holy water fonts at the side doors are old. Why didn’t they get new ones? What was discovered when the false ceiling was removed? The piano in the choir was added recently. Where did this come from?
These and many more questions will be answered in a special public tour of the church that will be conducted by Fr. Andrew Hvozdovic, Pastor on Tuesday, March 17 beginning in the church at 6 p.m. Come and learn many interesting things about this beautiful church building.
All are welcome and admission is free.
