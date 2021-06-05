SAYRE — A year ago, the Sayre High School graduation was held drive-thru style at Riverfront Park due to COVID-19, but the Class of 2021 got a chance to do what so many Redskins before them had done — graduate inside the Lockhart Street Bowl surrounded by friends and family.
Hundreds of people cheered on as 69 Redskins graduated on the football field on Friday evening.
Class of 2021 Valedictorian Courtney Sindoni got some help from popular country band Rascal Flatts in her speech to her classmates and those in attendance.
“My message for you tonight is based on a song. If you don’t know me, I am a huge fan of country music. Mostly pop country. Listening to music has always been something that I enjoy doing, and one song in particular has really resonated with me, and I would like to share it with you. This song is ‘How They Remember You’ by Rascal Flatts,” she said. “Singing it would be an absolutely terrible idea; however, my mother says that I have the voice of an angel, but I think she’s just a little biased, and since you can’t listen to it, I am going to try my best to explain it to you.”
The message of the song was all about making a positive impact wherever you go, according to Sindoni.
“My biggest takeaway that I have had from this song is that the people you come into contact with will always remember you, whether it is a good memory or a bad one. My message for all of you today is to go through life while trying to leave a positive impact on the people around you. Just remember that the way people will remember you is based on your own actions,” Sindoni said.
“I have personally experienced this with all of you. My fellow classmates, you have pushed me throughout all of our years together, whether it has been with academics, sports, clubs, and so much more,” she continued. “Your positive impact has challenged me and put me out of my comfort zone. Thank you for that, and I hope that you continue to have this same impact on others. No matter what your plans are after high school, whether it’s entering the workforce, receiving a post-secondary education, going into the military, or any other path that calls you, this piece of information can be taken with you.”
Salutatorian Alexa Sitzer told her classmates to not be afraid to take risks once in a while.
“Former President Jimmy Carter once said, ‘Go out on a limb. That’s where the fruit is,’” she said. “Sometimes, you will have to take risks. And at first, it might feel scary or uncomfortable, but it could turn out to be extremely rewarding.”
Sitzer spoke about one instance where she decided to take a risk — and it paid off.
“Reading that quote makes me think of the end of seventh grade, when I decided to try out for color guard. I was super nervous, I didn’t really know any of the other members, but I still took the plunge and went to that first practice. And I stuck with it. That was easily one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, because color guard became my favorite of all my activities, and also helped bring me out of my shell,” Sitzer said.
“I’m sure all of you can think of similar examples from your own lives, where you went out on a limb and it paid off. So I encourage you to remember that going forward, and to take chances every once in a while.”
Sitzer also spoke of the importance of keeping a positive attitude in all aspects of life.
“Another bit of advice that I want to share is to try to go into everything you do with a positive mindset. View every challenge you face as an opportunity to learn and grow, not as something you should dread,” she said.
The graduation ceremony also featured speeches from Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio and High School Principal Dayton Handrick as well as Class of 2021 President Alivia Bentley.
