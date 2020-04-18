SAYRE — Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said in a video released Friday that the organization will begin cutting the salaries of some members of its leadership team and physicians, while also laying off some staff members due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calling it a bittersweet message, Scopelliti said the CEO position will be taking a 30 percent pay cut, while all executive vice presidents will see a 20 percent reduction in salary. Physician leaders, vice presidents and all physicians will be seeing a 10 to 20 percent reduction in their pay.
Scopelliti then went on to talk about the temporary furloughs of some employees.
“Temporary furloughs will also affect many Guthrie employees who have less work due to the closure of offices, reduction or cancellations of office visits, procedures, and postponement of surgeries,” he said. “These furloughs will also affect support services and shared services who provide the backup for many of our clinical operations. A majority of our employees will have no change in their status as they will be working in their current role or working from home, or redeployed into other positions throughout the organization.”
Furloughed employees will retain their seniority and years of service and continue to have benefit. They are also eligible to apply for financial assistance through the Mark Stensager Human Services Fund, according to Scopelliti.
The longtime Guthrie President and CEO explained that the COVID-19 pandemic and the organization’s response have made these changes unavoidable.
“The COVID-19 epidemic has forced us to make changes and make those changes at a pace that has never been seen before. Many of those decisions have been made in truly uncharted waters. Our leadership team is working every day to make the best decisions, the right decisions for our patients, our community, our Guthrie colleagues and our organization. These are very challenging times,” Scopelliti said.
“In preparation for a surge of possible COVID-19 patients, Guthrie made necessary changes to operations to reduce social contact and preserve resources, staff and supplies. Patient traffic to our Guthrie campus was successfully minimized in a matter of days through the postponement of many non-essential services,” he added.
Scopelliti believes Guthrie is prepared to handle anything the coronavirus pandemic throws its way due to the effort of its healthcare workers and leadership team.
“Today, as a result of these actions, we remain prepared. Guthrie’s five hospitals are at 50 percent capacity, and only a small number of patients require one of our system’s 56 ventilators. That is very good news,” he said.
Due to Guthrie’s response to the pandemic, the organization has seen large decrease in business.
According to Scopelliti, by the end of March, Guthrie had a 60 percent decrease in ambulatory office visits; a 75 percent decrease in surgery volume and a decline in emergency department visits and admissions of about 50 percent.
While it was a difficult announcement for Scopelliti to make, the longtime Guthrie leader also talked about the excellent work the healthcare workers and community has done during the crisis.
“For the last several weeks, our nation and our organization has been preparing for and managing our way through this COVID-19 crisis — and there is a tremendous amount that I am proud of and grateful for. People all across the region and in our organization have contributed tremendous energy and enthusiasm in preparing and managing our way through this,” he said.
“Our employees rose to the occasion to meet these challenges, showing grace and bravery. As a result, the spread of the virus has been slower in our area than in other regions of the country. If we have played a small part in this, we are very grateful.”
Scopelliti concluded his video statement by explaining that the decisions made now are focused on making sure Guthrie can thrive as an organization and serve the community for years to come.
“The decisions we’ve made this week are tough decisions, but we’ve made them to prepare us for the current and future environment. We need to be ready to manage the COVID-19 patients that do come, but we also need to prepare the organization to be stronger and more secure in the months and years to come ahead of us,” he said. “Together we will get through this. We remain focused on our three initial ideals — maintain a safe environment for our patients, maintain that safe environment for our staff and be prepared to provide our community for the necessary medical services both now and in the future.”
