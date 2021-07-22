The Sayre Historical Society will be hosting its popular antique appraisal day this year on August 7. Barbara Kotasek will be joining the society again this year to dazzle the attendees with her vast knowledge of objects from time gone by. Kotasek and her son Chris are experts in the antique field and are very entertaining as they describe and value the treasures brought in by the audience.
This year the society is adding a second feature to the day. After the appraisals are completed there will be a “Trunk and Treasure” auction in the parking lot. The society will be taking reservations from 20 people who wish to park their car and participate in an auction that will be coordinated by Kotasek’s son Chris. Each car will be allowed to have 10 items that are of historic interest in the trunk of the car and Chris will go from car to car and auction off the items. To sign up for a space in the auction please visit the Sayre Historical Society website sayrehistoricalsociety.org.
The fee to enter a car for the trunk auction will be $15 for a member and $20 for a nonmember. Reservations for the trunk auction must be in by August 2, 2021.
The antique appraisal fee will be $3 per item for society members and $5 per item for nonmembers. You will be assigned numbers when you register. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The appraisals will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and the trunk auction will follow.
Plan on joining the Sayre Historical Society on the lawn of the museum Saturday August 7, for what is always a fun and entertaining program. There will be a tent for the appraisal program.
The Sayre Historical Society is located in the historic old Lehigh Valley Passenger Station on South Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre. The museum is currently open Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information call 570-882-8221 or visit our website sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook.
The Sayre Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, The Bradford County United Way, and the generous support of the members of the Sayre Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.